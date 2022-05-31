Twenty Towns
Bridgeport police search for murder suspect

Glenn Pettway.
Glenn Pettway.(Bridgeport Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are searching for a murder suspect.

Police said Glenn Pettway, 28, of Bridgeport, is wanted for the May 28 murder of Marisol Dumeng.

He is 5′7″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

Pettway is believed to be driving a blue 2002 Ford Mustang with CT license plate BB53311.

Police said Pettway is known to change the plate on the vehicle.

He is out on a $1 million dollar bond for a 2018 murder in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport police said Pettway is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

