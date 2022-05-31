Bright Spot: Viewer videos of wildlife in backyards across Connecticut

(WFSB) - Today’s ‘Bright Spot’ is a round-up wildlife witnessed in yards across the state.

At Denise Jorge’s house in Prospect, a squirrel is not bothered on bit by a dog’s bark. It continues to eat its snack on the windowsill, uninterrupted.

Beth in Torrington had the camera rolling on an adorable moment in her backyard. Baby rabbits were playing, hopping over one another.

Then a horse, name Angus in Broad Brook is always a fan of tea-time. The team at Shag Bark Hickory Farm sent in a video as he sips the drink right out of the tin until it’s dry.

Finally, two dogs channeled their inner Maverick as a way to mark the new ‘Top Gun’ movie release last week.

Romeo and Juliet enjoy the view of their backyard from the cockpit of their cardboard fighter plane.

That was sent in by Monica in Columbia.

