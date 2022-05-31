Serious crash closes road in Thompson

THOMPSON (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed part of Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson Monday evening.

State police said a car crashed into a tree in the area of Quaddick Town Farm Road and Taylor Road.

Serious injuries are reported and at least two patients have been transported to the hospital, state police said.

State police said the road is shut down between Quaddick Road and Brandy Hill Road.

The local fire department, EMS and LifeStar responded to the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

