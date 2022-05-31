Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Crews to resume search this morning for Bristol man on Candlewood Lake

Multiple agencies have been searching the water on the Brookfield side of the lake for the unidentified 24-year-old.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Brookfield are still searching for a Bristol man they said disappeared on Candlewood Lake Sunday evening.

Multiple agencies have been searching the water on the Brookfield side of the lake for the unidentified 24-year-old.

Channel 3 learned that they had to halt the search Monday night because they lost sunlight. However, they will be right back on the water at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dive teams focused on an area that’s about 200 yards from the shore.

Technology played a big role. Officers used sonar to scan the bottom of the lake to try and find any sign of the man.

Officials said the 24-year-old was last seen on a pontoon boat with friends.

Police urged everyone to swim in the marked safe areas and recommend a life jacket no matter the swimming experience, especially since the water is still very cold.

“[It] Sucks the heat out of your body,” said Lt. Robert Zajac, South Fire District, Middletown. “[It] zaps your energy, which you can’t stay in the water as long. You don’t realize that you are getting tired a lot faster. You are trying to swim harder.”

Officers asked the public to be aware that divers will be in the area Tuesday morning for the search.

Crews in Brookfield are still searching for a Bristol man they said disappeared on Candlewood Lake Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

DEEP's search for a missing swimmer in Candlewood Lake turned into a recovery operation on May...
Search for swimmer in Candlewood Lake now a recovery operation
Water Safety Tips
Dive teams give water safety tips

Latest News

Gun legislation proposals
CT’s senators say there’s a good chance meaningful gun reform happens
Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson is closed for a crash investigation.
4 dead in Thompson crash
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast