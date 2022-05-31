Crews to resume search this morning for Bristol man on Candlewood Lake

BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Brookfield are still searching for a Bristol man they said disappeared on Candlewood Lake Sunday evening.

Multiple agencies have been searching the water on the Brookfield side of the lake for the unidentified 24-year-old.

Channel 3 learned that they had to halt the search Monday night because they lost sunlight. However, they will be right back on the water at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dive teams focused on an area that’s about 200 yards from the shore.

Technology played a big role. Officers used sonar to scan the bottom of the lake to try and find any sign of the man.

Officials said the 24-year-old was last seen on a pontoon boat with friends.

Police urged everyone to swim in the marked safe areas and recommend a life jacket no matter the swimming experience, especially since the water is still very cold.

“[It] Sucks the heat out of your body,” said Lt. Robert Zajac, South Fire District, Middletown. “[It] zaps your energy, which you can’t stay in the water as long. You don’t realize that you are getting tired a lot faster. You are trying to swim harder.”

Officers asked the public to be aware that divers will be in the area Tuesday morning for the search.

