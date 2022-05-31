CT’s senators say there’s a good chance meaningful gun reform happens

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s U.S. senators said they are optimistic that Congress can pass meaningful gun reform laws in the wake of a school shooting in Texas.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal said they will participate in a rally in Hartford on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

They said the biggest difference they’ve seen this time around is that for the first time in a long while, Democrats and Republicans are working together to find common ground. Some lawmakers said the public is putting more pressure on them to get something done.

Murphy is leading the bipartisan group of senators that have been discussing proposals.

The proposals include expanded background checks and red flag laws, which allow courts to temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed to be a risk.

Tuesday, Murphy and Blumenthal said they’ll join advocates at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford for the rally.

Murphy, who has been trying to pass gun reform laws for a long time, believes the shooting in Texas may serve as a tragic turning point in the country’s national dialog on firearms.

“There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since Sandy Hook,” Murphy said. “We’re talking about red flag laws. We’re talking about strengthening and expanding the background check system.”

The U.S. Senate will continue bipartisan negotiations and the House of Representatives expects a vote on a red flag bill as soon as next week.

“I do think there’s an opportunity right now to be able to pass something significant,” Murphy said.

Lawmakers are also looking at bills that would make obtaining AR-15 assault-style rifles more difficult. Some want to require people to get extra training before buying one, while others want nothing less than a complete ban.

Connecticut’s U.S. senators said they are optimistic that Congress can pass meaningful gun reform laws in the wake of a school shooting in Texas.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.