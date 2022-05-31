Dive teams give water safety tips

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people have drowned in Connecticut since Easter, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Dive teams are warning some of these water incidents could be prevented and swimmers need to do their part.

On Thursday, a 76-year-old man drowned after falling into Candlewood Lake.

On Monday, a 24-year-old went missing in the same lake, and dive teams are hoping to find his body soon.

A 33-year-old man fell off his kayak in Guilford the day before a 16-year-old died in Lyme.

“It’s sad really people do stuff they don’t think realize how dangerous it is and that’s what gets them into trouble,” Wyatt Wright says.

Wyatt and his friends are some of the hundreds that took advantage of the hot weather this weekend. They showed up to Higganum Park, a place where they’ve learned some tips.

“You have to stay close enough to the shore that you can get back safely and not a lot of people don’t understand how far you can safely go out into the water,” says Colin Mack from Higganum.

Officials say swim in the marked safe areas and recommend a life jacket no mater the swimming experience, especially since the water is still cold.

“Suck the heat out of your body, zaps your energy. You can’t stay in the water as long,” says Robert Sajac from the South Fire District in Middletown.

The South Fire District dive team were called to scenes last weekend. Unfortunately, it was to look for bodies.

“A device, a mask, a regulator, and a tank dry suit. These are all kept on Rescue 35. That’s going to respond to whatever divers are on duty. Whatever personnel are left on the station will take that to scene. A page will go out to all off duty personnel on the dive team. They will report directly to the scene,” says dive team coordinator, Wayde Moss.

These divers say they will try their best to get there as soon as possible, but stress prevention is key. If you notice a drowning, call 911 and try to remember where you saw the victim. Experts say don’t try to assist the victim for your safety.

