Elected leaders working to prevent future baby formula shortages

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As families nationwide continue to deal with the baby formula shortage, elected leaders are figuring out how to prevent it from happening again.

Two of the state’s congressional leaders met at UConn Health for a roundtable on the issue.

When Delina Coviello first noticed the empty shelves, she immediately started changing her baby formula routine.

She needs specific formula for her 7-month-old.

“I’m trying to just make bottles that I just need throughout the day, where before I was making extra and if he didn’t drink it I would throw it out. We’re not doing that anymore,” said Coviello.

“Not only are we addressing the short term, but the long term in making sure this never happens again.”

To ensure that, Representative Jahana Hayes of Waterbury and Senator Chris Murphy had a roundtable at UConn Health to find the best way to set Connecticut and the country up if this happens again.

Last week, President Biden signed Hayes’ legislation expanding options for families using WIC benefits, allowing them to access to more kinds of formula.

“Most of our families, more than 50-percent of babies access milk through the WIC program. There was no alternative, because even if another brand of formula was available, they could not buy formula with their WIC benefits,” said Hayes.

Both Hayes and Murphy committed to getting a more stable supply chain established, as well as addressing other issues exposed by the shortage, like breastfeeding costs.

Coviello is hopeful by the momentum behind the issue.

But until she sees reliable supply again, she’s going to be worried.

“I won’t believe it until I see it so I’m just gonna keep looking out there, helping who I can, just kinda keep doing what I’m doing,” said Coviello.

The FDA expects the formula supply to get back to what it was in the next couple months.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.