Gov. working to reduce wait times at the DMV

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor said he’s working to reduce long wait times at state Department of Motor Vehicles locations.

Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in a news conference about his efforts for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the DMV in Wethersfield.

He said he’ll give an update on his administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce wait times for customers. He’ll be joined by DMV commissioner Sibongile Magubane and deputy commissioner Tony Guerrera.

Last year, the DMV implemented the ability for people to renew licenses online. That led to tens of thousands of online renewals during a 5 month span at the beginning of 2021, which it said significantly outpaced in-person transactions.

