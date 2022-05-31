Head-on collision on Route 82 Connector in Haddam causes road closures, serious injuries
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Route 82 Connector in Haddam is closed following a serious motor vehicle accident.
According to state police, the crash was a head-on collision on the Route 82 Connector at Route 154.
Officials with state police say serious injuries were reported.
Emergency services and a local fire department were called to assist.
The Route 82 Connector and the on and off ramp to Route 9 are currently closed due to the investigation.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest traffic information.
