Head-on collision on Route 82 Connector in Haddam causes road closures, serious injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Route 82 Connector in Haddam is closed following a serious motor vehicle accident.

According to state police, the crash was a head-on collision on the Route 82 Connector at Route 154.

Officials with state police say serious injuries were reported.

Emergency services and a local fire department were called to assist.

The Route 82 Connector and the on and off ramp to Route 9 are currently closed due to the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

