Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Local athletes dealing with high heat

Local athletes dealing with the heat
By Marc Robbins
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A few hundred athletes dealt with high temperatures in some high stakes competition in New Britain Tuesday.

About two of the four high school state track meets are being held at Willow Brook Park, and the New Britain Bees had a game late this morning.

A ton of players and thousands of fans were dealing with the highest temperatures of the day.

For these students, a field trip to a ball game means no schoolwork.

Tents were popular at the track meet Tuesday.

On the field and on the track, the athletes have to deal with the conditions, oppressive at times, the wind helps cool things, but it doesn’t always help in a performance.

High temperatures can make for some unpleasant summer days, but if it keeps you away from the demanding schoolwork or gives you a chance to bring home a state title, well sometimes, you just have to battle through it.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local athletes dealing with the heat
VIDEO: Local athletes dealing with the heat
WFSB+ will stream all New Britain Bees home games for the 2022 season.
WATCH LIVE: New Britain Bees take on Worcester Bravehearts
New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal in front of Carolina Hurricanes...
Rangers oust Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7, reach Eastern finals
The title matchup is set: It’ll be the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing the...
The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title