Local athletes dealing with high heat

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A few hundred athletes dealt with high temperatures in some high stakes competition in New Britain Tuesday.

About two of the four high school state track meets are being held at Willow Brook Park, and the New Britain Bees had a game late this morning.

A ton of players and thousands of fans were dealing with the highest temperatures of the day.

For these students, a field trip to a ball game means no schoolwork.

Tents were popular at the track meet Tuesday.

On the field and on the track, the athletes have to deal with the conditions, oppressive at times, the wind helps cool things, but it doesn’t always help in a performance.

High temperatures can make for some unpleasant summer days, but if it keeps you away from the demanding schoolwork or gives you a chance to bring home a state title, well sometimes, you just have to battle through it.

