Man charged in May 2021 Vernon shooting investigation

Shalik Robinson.
Shalik Robinson.(Vernon Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon police made an arrest in connection to a shooting last May.

Police said the shooting happened on Terrace Drive on May 11, 2021.

Shalik Robinson, 21, of Vernon, was located and arrested on a warrant, police said.

Robinson is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police said he was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on May 31.

Four adults and three juveniles have already been charged in the case, said police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

