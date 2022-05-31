Middle school student arrested for making school threats in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – A middle school student in Old Saybrook is facing charges after making a threat.

Police said the student told peers to not go to school Wednesday because there was going to be a shooting and a “hit list.”

After investigating, officials found that no “hit list” exists.

“All families with a student whose name was mentioned to be part of the ‘hit list’ have been contacted by an Old Saybrook Police Officer and the Middle School Principal. These students and their families have been offered resources through the school’s student support team,” officials said.

The student is charged with threatening second degree and breach of peace second degree.

Officials said there are no active threats at any schools in Old Saybrook.

