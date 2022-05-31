New Haven officials to give update on 2017 homicide investigation
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Officials in New Haven will give an update on a 2017 homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon.
City leaders will update the investigation into the homicide of Norman Boone in May 2017 at 2 p.m.
Mayor Justin Elicker, Acting Police Chief Regina Rush-Kittle, and Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson are among the officials holding the press conference.
