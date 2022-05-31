Twenty Towns
New Haven officials to give update on 2017 homicide investigation

New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Officials in New Haven will give an update on a 2017 homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon.

City leaders will update the investigation into the homicide of Norman Boone in May 2017 at 2 p.m.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Acting Police Chief Regina Rush-Kittle, and Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson are among the officials holding the press conference.

You can stream the press conference at 2 p.m. here:

