Police arrest pair of adults for pointing weapon at children
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested two adults for pointing what appeared to be a weapon at children waiting for school buses.
Police said they received numerous reports of the two men pointing a gun at children.
Officers said they quickly located the vehicle based on calls received from the public and subsequently arrested both individuals.
A paintball gun was recovered from the vehicle.
