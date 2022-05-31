Twenty Towns
Police arrest pair of adults for pointing weapon at children

By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested two adults for pointing what appeared to be a weapon at children waiting for school buses.

Police said they received numerous reports of the two men pointing a gun at children.

Officers said they quickly located the vehicle based on calls received from the public and subsequently arrested both individuals.

A paintball gun was recovered from the vehicle.

