Police arrest pair of adults for pointing weapon at children

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested two adults for pointing what appeared to be a weapon at children waiting for school buses.

Police said they received numerous reports of the two men pointing a gun at children.

Officers said they quickly located the vehicle based on calls received from the public and subsequently arrested both individuals.

A paintball gun was recovered from the vehicle.

