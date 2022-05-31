Sandy Hook Promise Youth Advisory Board meets to discuss gun violence, mental health

Conn. (WFSB) - Teenagers across the country are raising awareness about gun violence after last week’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This is also true for Connecticut teenagers.

The Sandy Hook Promise Youth Advisory Board met Monday night to brainstorm ways to combat gun violence.

One student said, “It’s kind of normalized that in the first week of school we do all these lockdown drills and that’s not ok that kind of thing shouldn’t be normalized. It’s not ok. It’s just kind of like the constant fear.”

Teenagers from Texas, Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina joined the conversation. They discussed stricter laws around gun sales, as well as increasing mental health support.

While they recognize its lawmakers that hold the power to make change, they’re hoping their voices will be heard.

“Are the cries of families who lost their children and are the words that we as youth speak to initiate change are they going to go in vain,” says another student.

