Train derailment closes street in Jewett City

JEWETT CITY, CT (WFSB) - South Main Street in Jewett City is closed Tuesday afternoon after a train derailment.

State police said the derailment is in the area of South Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

The Jewett City Resident Trooper and State Troopers from Troop E Montville are responding.

Police said drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

No injuries were reported.

