Westport police arrest three juveniles participating in TikTok challenge

Westport Police.
Westport Police.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – Three juveniles are facing charges after participating in a TikTok challenge in Westport Saturday.

Police said the juveniles were participating in the “Orbeez Challenge.”

Westport police received numerous calls Saturday evening.

Callers reported a group of juveniles in a vehicle that were shooting projectiles at pedestrians, police said.

One juvenile victim was struck in the eye, said police.

Officers then pulled over the suspect vehicle in the area of Greens Farms Road and Compo Road South.

“Within the passenger compartment, officers located toy air soft guns capable of firing gel like projectiles at a high velocity,” said Westport police. “It was apparent that these youths were participating in a viral TikTok challenge known as the ‘Orbeez Challenge.’”

The three juveniles were taken into custody and charged with assault third degree, reckless endangerment second degree, and breach of peace second degree.

Police said the teens were released to their parents.

Westport police said any other victims from Saturday evening are asked to report the incidents.

“Please let this arrest serve as a reminder that following social media trends can be extremely dangerous and have consequences,” Westport police said.

