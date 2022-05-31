Twenty Towns
Worker dead after falling through skylight at Fairfield University

By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after falling through a skylight at Fairfield University, police said.

Fairfield Police said the worker fell through a skylight at the Central Utilities Facility at Fairfield University on Tuesday morning.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 57-year-old male lying on the concrete floor.

The man was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The male has not been identified.

Fairfield police said the man was working on the rooftop when he lost his balance and fell backwards through the skylight.

“He landed onto the concrete floor below, falling approximately 40 feet,” Fairfield police said.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau with the help of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

