Bus fire closes lanes on I-91 south in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A bus fire closed lanes on Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill Wednesday morning.

According to state police, the unoccupied bus was in the area of exit 22.

Close up of the bus on 91 southbound just past exit 23. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/9YjR30YgIn — Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) June 1, 2022

The state Department of Transportation said said the right three lanes were closed.

A backup of more than 2 miles was reported.

#CTtraffic I-91 South in the area Exit 22 in Rocky Hill there is a unoccupied bus fire. The right 2 lanes are closed. No injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/JMqFHGGuX1 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 1, 2022

No one was hurt.

State police asked drivers to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

