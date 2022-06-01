Twenty Towns
Bus fire closes lanes on I-91 south in Rocky Hill

An unoccupied bus caught fire on I-91 south in Rocky Hill the morning of June 1.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A bus fire closed lanes on Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill Wednesday morning.

According to state police, the unoccupied bus was in the area of exit 22.

The state Department of Transportation said said the right three lanes were closed.

A backup of more than 2 miles was reported.

No one was hurt.

State police asked drivers to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

