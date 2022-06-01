Twenty Towns
Conn. state parks filled to capacity

By Kevin Hogan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut beaches and parks were closed Memorial Day because they were filled to capacity.

State parks, especially those with beaches, have a limited amount of parking spaces.

Silver Sands in Milford has roughly 800 spaces, Hammonassett has the largest with 6,000 spaces.

Rocky Neck Park in East Lyme has 2,000.

“They barely let us in, couldn’t find parking, couldn’t find anywhere to look. I mean like it was just horrible,” says Samantha Teel from New London.

Samantha says the parking at Gardner Lake is limited. The lake only has 60 parking spaces.

Gardner Lake was one of 18 state parks that had to close Monday because of capacity limitations.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesman Will Heally recommends getting to the beaches early.

“A good rule of thumb is to get out early,” says Healy.

He also recommends having a backup plan in case the state parks fill up fast.

“That’s what these closures mean. It just means that the park has reached full parking capacity. We can’t accommodate any more cars for the time being,” says Healy.

