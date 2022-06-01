Twenty Towns
Enfield PD search for suspect following attempted catalytic theft

A file photo of an Enfield police vehicle.
A file photo of an Enfield police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Costco in Enfield.

The vehicle fled after officers attempted to stop it, Enfield Police say.

Police spike stripped two tires, but the vehicle continued to I-91 southbound on its rims.

The vehicle was found in East Windsor, police say.

Police are actively investigating this incident.

