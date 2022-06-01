Twenty Towns
Gov. Lamont to hold bill signing ceremony for children’s mental health legislation

Gov. Ned Lamont during a previous bill signing ceremony.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to sign a series of bills aimed at boosting mental health services for children.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a bill signing ceremony for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bills include:

  • Public Act 22-80 (Senate Bill 1), An Act Concerning Childhood Mental Health and Physical Health Services in Schools
  • Public Act 22-81 (Senate Bill 2), An Act Expanding Preschool and Mental and Behavioral Services for Children
  • Public Act 22-47 (House Bill 5001), An Act Concerning Children’s Mental Health

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and lawmakers will also be in attendance.

