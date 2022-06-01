Gov. Lamont to hold bill signing ceremony for children’s mental health legislation
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to sign a series of bills aimed at boosting mental health services for children.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a bill signing ceremony for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The bills include:
- Public Act 22-80 (Senate Bill 1), An Act Concerning Childhood Mental Health and Physical Health Services in Schools
- Public Act 22-81 (Senate Bill 2), An Act Expanding Preschool and Mental and Behavioral Services for Children
- Public Act 22-47 (House Bill 5001), An Act Concerning Children’s Mental Health
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and lawmakers will also be in attendance.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.