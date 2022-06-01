Hartford schools to use ‘Say Something’ app as a safety measure

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Elected leaders will spend Wednesday morning in Hartford learning about a new student resource that could make local schools safer.

The new resource is an app students can download on their phones called the “Say Something” app.

Developers said the tool is designed to encourage students who see something suspicious to speak up. They can remain anonymous when it’s reported.

The nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise operates the Say Something app, which is tied to a crisis center that is staffed around the clock.

In Hartford, program leaders said they will also educate students in 6th through 12th grades about how to recognize the warning signs of someone at risk of hurting themselves or others. The students will also learn how to say something to a trusted adult to get help.

At a “state of the district” meeting on Tuesday night, school safety was the number one priority. Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said she believed the app would make a positive impact on Hartford schools.

“If a student hears, or sees a threat, or if they have a wondering or any feeling that something is not right, they can report it on the app,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

Torres-Rodriguez also announced that Hartford students will also be required to participate in additional safety drills going forward in an effort to make schools even more secure.

More information on the Say Something system can be read on the Sandy Hook Promise website here.

