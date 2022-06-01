I-84 east in Vernon closed for a crash
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 64 and 66.
Connecticut State Police said the exit 64/65 ramp was also closed for the investigation.
“Vernon Police are assisting with the shutdown of the #63 and #65 entrance ramps to I-84 eastbound,” state police said. “We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes.”
Troopers reported serious injuries.
The crash was first called in around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
There’s no word on a cause.
The Life Star emergency helicopter said it responded to the scene.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.