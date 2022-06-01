Twenty Towns
I-84 east in Vernon closed for a crash

Part of Interstate 84 eastbound was closed because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The state Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 64 and 66.

Connecticut State Police said the exit 64/65 ramp was also closed for the investigation.

“Vernon Police are assisting with the shutdown of the #63 and #65 entrance ramps to I-84 eastbound,” state police said. “We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes.”

Troopers reported serious injuries.

The crash was first called in around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

There’s no word on a cause.

The Life Star emergency helicopter said it responded to the scene.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to a crash on I-84 east in Vernon on June 1.
The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to a crash on I-84 east in Vernon on June 1.(Vernon Fire Dept.)

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

