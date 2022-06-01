Twenty Towns
I-95 north closed in Darien for tractor trailer fire

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 95 is closed in Darien because of a tractor trailer fire.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the highway is closed on the northbound side between exits 12 and 13.

The fire was first reported around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

