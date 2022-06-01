I-95 north closed in Darien for tractor trailer fire
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 95 is closed in Darien because of a tractor trailer fire.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the highway is closed on the northbound side between exits 12 and 13.
The fire was first reported around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
