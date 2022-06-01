Twenty Towns
Man critically injured after ‘random stranger’ shoots him during disc golf tournament, police say

A man has been charged in this weekend's shooting at a disc golf tournament that critically injured one man. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man followed a group of four disc golfers at a tournament Saturday before pulling out a gun and shooting one of them, according to police.

The victim, identified as Jake Riley, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Osman Igal, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on the first day of the Kansas City Flying Disc challenge. Police said Riley and three others were playing in the tournament when Igal, who was unknown to the group, approached them and began firing. Riley was hit.

Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).
Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).(Kansas City Police Department/GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe page started by his fiancé Cosette Spencer, doctors found holes in Riley’s lower abdominal area as well as a small fracture in his pelvis. Riley had a successful surgery on Monday, but he remains sedated and on a ventilator as of Wednesday.

On the page, Spencer wrote that Riley was shot in the back by a “random stranger” while playing in the tournament.

“While he is lucky to be alive, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him and will be off of work for some time,” Spencer wrote. “If you don’t know Jake, you sure will know his goofy personality after playing a round of golf with him.”

