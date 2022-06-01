Middletown kicks off Pride Month with flag raising, crosswalk dedication

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown kicked off Pride Month Wednesday with a flag raising and crosswalk dedication on Main Street.

Officials said this year Pride Month will be bigger than ever before in Middletown.

“The event pride itself has continued to grow. We have built it into a month-long series of events, and that’s just going to continue to build,” said Mayor Ben Florsheim.

Pride Fest in Middletown is this Saturday June 4 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.