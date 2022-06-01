Twenty Towns
Middletown kicks off Pride Month with flag raising, crosswalk dedication

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown kicked off Pride Month Wednesday with a flag raising and crosswalk dedication on Main Street.

Officials said this year Pride Month will be bigger than ever before in Middletown.

“The event pride itself has continued to grow. We have built it into a month-long series of events, and that’s just going to continue to build,” said Mayor Ben Florsheim.

Pride Fest in Middletown is this Saturday June 4 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

