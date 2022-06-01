Twenty Towns
Milford PD: Numerous fights break out at Walnut Beach

Milford police need help identifying people in beach brawl
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford Police say numerous physical fights broke out at Walnut beach on Monday.

According to Milford Police the fights broke out around 6:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to stop the fights, they were assaulted by a large unruly crowd, officials say.

Police released body camera footage of the incident.

Milford Police are working to identify the suspects in these videos.

Anyone with information can contact the Milford Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at (203) 874-2366.

