Naugatuck gathers for prayer service for Texas shooting victims

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Community members gathered at the Naugatuck Town Green for a vigil Tuesday night to honor the children and teachers killed in Uvalde last week.

Two residents said they were heartbroken to learn about the shooting and say as mothers it hurt them and forced them to act and create the vigil.

They said the town needs this time to reflect.

“”What else can we do? it’s sad to say but what else can we do? you’re supposed to learn from history, and nobody is learning anything because it keeps repeating itself.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.