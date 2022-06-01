Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Naugatuck gathers for prayer service for Texas shooting victims

Naugatuck gathering for prayer service for Texas shooting victims
By Christian Colón
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Community members gathered at the Naugatuck Town Green for a vigil Tuesday night to honor the children and teachers killed in Uvalde last week.

Two residents said they were heartbroken to learn about the shooting and say as mothers it hurt them and forced them to act and create the vigil.

They said the town needs this time to reflect.

“”What else can we do?  it’s sad to say but what else can we do?  you’re supposed to learn from history, and nobody is learning anything because it keeps repeating itself.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Naugatuck gathering for prayer service for Texas shooting victims
VIDEO: Naugatuck gathering for prayer service for Texas shooting victims
Pedal cruise party boat
Pedal Cruise Party Boat offers fun on CT shoreline
State parks reach capacity
Conn. state parks filled to capacity
Milford police need help identifying people in beach brawl
VIDEO: Milford police need help identifying people in beach brawl