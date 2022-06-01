Officials continue to investigate small plane crash in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A plane crash in Simsbury is still under investigation Wednesday.

The crash happened Tuesday night but the plane is still where it landed.

The owner is from New York.

Investigators said when he crashed, another pilot picked him up to take him home.

At no point was the crash reported until a farmer found it about an hour later.

First responders were left confused.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators are still figuring out why the plane crashed.

The Simsbury Volunteer Fire Department said it was scheduled for service here.

Fire Chief James Baldis wonders why the owner did not report the crash immediately when it happened.

“If you’re gonna have any kind of accident, you should report it to the authorities just to make sure there’s some level of documentation of the incident occurring,” Baldis said.

The police department has been asking the same question, saying it would’ve saved time to confirm the pilot was safe.

“It’s definitely unusual. We would hope he would’ve alerted someone so that it would’ve taken us less time to confirm that everyone was alright and there were no injuries,” said Lt. Matt Christian with Simsbury police.

The FAA did not release the pilot’s name, but they gave Eyewitness News the aircraft’s N-number, which is like its registration number.

Eyewitness News checked online to find the owner.

Using the n-number, we found owner listed as Crown Heights Footcare in Brooklyn New York on the FAA’s website.

Eyewitness News found it’s owned by Dr. Gordon John, who has been a licensed podiatrist since the 80′s.

Channel 3 managed to get him on the phone, but he declined to talk.

It is unclear if there are any pending charges for abandoning a crashed plane, or for the damage the crash caused.

The land is owned by the nonprofit Gifts of Love.

The farm grows food that stocks their food pantry program.

