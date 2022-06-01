Pedal Cruise Party Boat offers fun on CT shoreline

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun.

“This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.

That would be aboard Pier Pressure, a pedal cruise party boat docked out of Milford harbor, and the newest venture, from the guys behind the popular Elm City Party Bike.

“We had such a great experience with the bike, that this seemed a natural progression. Who doesn’t love being out on the water?” said Christian Bruckhart with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.

While Pedal Cruise Connecticut officially launches Tuesday, Eyewitness News got on board the state’s only pedal powered party boat, 35 feet long with room for up to 26 passengers.

“So you’ve got 12 pedal stations, each of them actually move a gear and rod which ends up to a belt which moves a paddle wheel. We are a paddle boat and there is room for other people to lounge and sit, but today, we’ve got to work, we’ve got to work,” said Caplan.

With a breeze off the water and some stunning sights, it’s hardly work, even while you pedal, and spots are quickly filling up for the summer, cruising Milford harbor and Long Island Sound.

“Big parties, bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, birthday parties, family outings and then we do group tours where 2 people can book, 2 people can book, 2 people can book and everybody gets to meet everybody,” said Captain Rob Paul with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.

Paul says when the two-hour tour is over, that doesn’t mean the good times are too.

“Everybody gets off and then they spend some time in Milford, go to the restaurants, go to the shops, stay in Milford and get to enjoy the harbor and downtown.”

Prices run about $40 per person, plus taxes and tip.

A fully booked private cruise with 20 passengers will run up to about $900.

It’s BYOB, so there are coolers in the middle of the bar for your drinks and snacks and there is even a bathroom on board.

Every cruise includes a captain and first mate, making for an enjoyable trip while taking in some pretty nice views, and there are already some early reviews.

“They don’t want to come in, so once you’re out on the boat, enjoying the water, you want to stay out there as long as possible,” Bruckhart said.

Tours are booking fast, especially for weekend trips.

If you want to get out here on the Pedal Cruise, you can make reservations here.

