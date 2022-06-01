Plainville police searching for person involved in crash that caused outages

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Police are looking for a person involved in a crash in Plainville Wednesday.

The crash happened on Woodford Avenue.

Police said the male fled the scene on foot in the area of Woodford Avenue and Linden Street.

The individual is a black male with braids and was wearing a red hat, a green construction shirt, black pants and white sneakers, police said.

Eversource officials said the crash has caused power outages in the area.

Plainville High School is among 323 customers without power.

Eversource officials said the estimated time for restoration is 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plainville police at 860-747-1616.

