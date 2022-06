SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A small plane crash in Simsbury is under investigation Tuesday night.

Officials said the crash is in the area of Wolcott Road.

The police department and fire department are responding.

The FAA is on the way to the scene, officials said.

There is no word on possible injuries.

