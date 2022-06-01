Twenty Towns
State health plan decision expected to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars

A state health plan announcement is set for Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An announcement is set about a decision on the state health plan.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, the decision is estimated to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars over the next three years.

A news conference is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Hartford where more information will be revealed.

Along with Lamont, state Comptroller Natalie Braswell will be there.

