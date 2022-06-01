State looking at ways to help prevent wrong-way crashes

(WFSB) – A man who survived a wrong way crash spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

This is a deadly problem that’s plagued Connecticut as we’re on pace to break records for wrong way crash fatalities.

“You drive casually every day and that car that was just on the other side of the road, in a split second, is directly in front of you,” said Aveon Woods.

An SUV driving in the wrong direction crashed head on with a delivery truck on Route 154 in Haddam Tuesday.

At the wheel was 22-year-old Aveon Woods.

“I just woke up to so many people, fire trucks, police and it was just bad,” Aveon said.

Woods, who was delivering mattresses, was knocked unconscious from the impact.

His passenger went to Hartford hospital. The 82-year-old driver of the SUV and her 83-year-old passenger died.

“I’m just happy I’m alive, breathing and talking,” said Aveon.

Aveon is lucky to be alive and while he is still in tremendous pain, he’s one of the few to have survived a wrong way crash.

On Sunday, four people died in a wrong way crash on I-95 in Guilford.

So far in 2022, 13 people have been killed in wrong way crashes.

There were seven at this time last year.

“Speeds are up on our roadways, crashes are up on our roadways and fatal crashes are rising to incredibly concerning levels,” said Josh Morgan, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation.

Morgan is aware that we’re on pace to break 2016′s record of 16 fatalities and Eyewitness News is asking what more can be done to make the roads safer.

“They’re going to have 360-degree cameras installed in these locations so that when the camera detects a vehicle heading onto a ramp in the wrong direction, that will turn on flashing LED lights,” Morgan said.

Those lights will be installed in 15 of the most wrong-way prone locations early next year.

Survivors like Aveon are happy to see it, but also know responsibility for safety lies with drivers, too.

“Wear your seatbelt. If I didn’t have my seatbelt on, I’d have been dead,” Aveon said.

“That’s a trend we’re seeing in Connecticut and across the country,” said Josh Morgan.

Morgan said speeding, distracted driving and lack of seatbelts are contributing to deaths.

These are all things drivers can control, but the state is also stepping up efforts.

Data shows that the hours from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. are statistically the deadliest for wrong way crashes, but Aveon’s happened at 3 p.m. in the afternoon, proving danger can come at any time.

“It just happened so fast, man,” said Aveon.

While there was no time to react, he’s confident what he did before he turned the engine on saved his and his partner’s life.

“Thank God, my partner and I are five stars at work. Seat belts is what we do. If I didn’t have a seat belt on I wouldn’t be here right now,” Aveon said.

In addition to the technology, the state is spending $20 million on signage, so expect more of these big wrong way signs.

To give some perspective, Eyewitness News covered the Guilford wrong way crash on I-95.

There were three of these signs in that one mile stretch where the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.