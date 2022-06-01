Twenty Towns
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on I-84 in Farmington

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police say a domestic incident lead to a police pursuit and crash on I-84 in Farmington.

The suspect crashed, and was later apprehended on I-84 in Farmington, officials say.

The suspect was taken into the hospital for evaluation, officials say.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

