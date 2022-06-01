Suspect arrested following police pursuit on I-84 in Farmington

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police say a domestic incident lead to a police pursuit and crash on I-84 in Farmington.

The suspect crashed, and was later apprehended on I-84 in Farmington, officials say.

The suspect was taken into the hospital for evaluation, officials say.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.