When allergy sufferers can expect relief

If you suffer from allergies, you probably have noticed not only a stuffy nose, but also your cars getting covered by pollen.

Right now, grass and tree pollen is affecting allergy sufferers.

The red maple is the most common tree in Connecticut, but it is not the main culprit.

Pine pollen is mainly bothering folks right now.

Pollen particles are measured in microns, but pine pollen is relatively big compared to other plants, so their pollen can actually accumulate on lakes, outdoor furniture or even your car if you haven’t driven it in a while.

You may want to make sure you’re keeping your windows and cars completely shut overnight because a slight breeze will contaminate your spaces.

You might be wondering why the rain hasn’t helped much.

That’s because we’ve had some dry, windy air behind the fronts, which picks the pollen right back up into the air.

“Folks have certain levels of tolerance but then they reach a threshold and it’s all over but its short lived,” said Christopher Martin, State Forester from DEEP.

The good news is that the trees are almost done pollinating and if your eyes are itchy now, then you should be feeling better by the end of the month.



