Ansonia deadly shooting suspect arraigned after being captured in North Carolina

Ansonia Police
Ansonia Police(WFSB File)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A teen was arrested in North Carolina and arraigned in Connecticut for a murder that happened in Ansonia back in April.

Ansonia police said 17-year-old Monteral Crews shot and killed Johnny Class on April 5.

Crews was arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Wednesday.

He was taken in custody in North Carolina by the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force on May 13 and brought back to Connecticut on May 27.

Crews was first arraigned in juvenile court on May 31 where the case was transferred to adult court.

Crews was charged with felony murder, murder, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was held on a $1.5 million bond. His next court date is June 23 at Milford Superior Court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests were anticipated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.

