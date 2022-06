BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing juvenile.

Police said Christopher Gonzalez, 14, went missing Thursday.

Gonzalez is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3000.

