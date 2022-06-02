CT’s attorney general moves for state custody of 28 German shepherds seized in Higganum abuse case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general moved for state custody of 28 neglected German shepherd dogs seized from a home in Higganum last month.

Once the state receives full custody, it will find permanent homes that best suit the needs of the dogs.

According to Attorney General William Tong, Dean Moore allegedly left his home on Nedobity Road in Higganum on April 18 for a 6-and-a-half-week family vacation to the Philippines. Over that time, 23 German Shepherd dogs were left in the care of temporary caretakers.

Tong said the caretakers discovered that the dogs had been left in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, with inadequate shelter from the weather. Only weeks before Moore’s departure, two dogs had given birth to a total of 19 puppies, which were kept outside in dangerously cold temperatures and unprotected from other adult dogs. Another dog was pregnant and was also due to give birth.

Moore had not left sufficient food for the duration of his trip, and provided no instructions about medication for the dogs, Tong said. Within days of Moore’s departure, six puppies died, and the remaining ones were sick. When contacted by a caretaker about an injured puppy, Tong said Moore refused to authorize medical care and told the person to “let nature take its course.”

The caretakers contacted animal control to report the situation. Animal control officers found the surviving puppies suffered from contagious parasites. An adult dog suffered from untreated Lyme disease.

Fencing at the site was in disrepair. One adult dog escaped and was never found. Attempts by the Department of Agriculture to get Moore to make adequate provisions for the care of the dogs were unsuccessful, Tong said. State animal control officers ultimately removed the dogs pursuant to a warrant. While in the care of the state, the pregnant mother gave birth to five additional puppies. The dogs were cared for in a variety of safe placements around the state.

Moore was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty. The charges are pending in Middletown Superior Court.

The verified petition filed this week in Hartford Superior Court on behalf of the Department of Agriculture sought permanent state custody of the dogs, as well as reimbursement by Moore to the Department of Agriculture for the cost of their care while in state custody, for which he must post a bond.

“Dean Moore failed to make adequate provision for the care of his many dogs during his planned, prolonged absence, and as a result, six puppies died,” Tong said. “The court did the right thing in authorizing the removal of the remaining dogs for their protection. We are now moving for state custody to ensure these dogs are given the care they need and the chance to find the safe, permanent, loving homes they deserve.”

“The situation that was presented required swift interaction to ensure the health and welfare of the dogs and puppies,” said agriculture commissioner Bryan Hurlburt. “I thank our state and municipal animal control officers for recognizing the severity of the situation, and responding quickly, including finding temporary homes for these animals. When we receive full custody, we will find permanent homes that best suit the needs of all of the dogs.”

