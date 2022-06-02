DEEP increases life guard starting pay in hopes of luring in workers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Thursday that starting pay for lifeguards increased to $19 per hour.

That’s up from $16 per hour, with a salary range of $19-$21/hr.

“Lifeguards provide an incredibly important service to those who visit State Parks,” said commissioner Katie Dykes, DEEP. “DEEP has worked hard to provide a salary that is more reflective of the service lifeguards provide to our state. We encourage anyone out there who’s still looking for a great summer job to apply right now for a chance to join our amazing team.”

DEEP said lifeguard positions are available at several inland and shoreline swimming areas, including:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

In addition to the increased starting salary, DEEP said it provides all training required to work as a lifeguard at the state park beaches. Training time is paid.

DEEP will be holding a pre-requisite swim test for applicants next weekend, June 11 and June 12. It said applicants are encouraged to apply before the test on June 11.

The department said the basic duties of a lifeguard include: Monitoring activities in swimming areas, preventing accidents and providing assistance to swimmers at state park beaches. They must caution swimmers regarding unsafe areas, maintain order in swimming areas, rescue swimmers in danger of drowning, and administer first aid and/or CPR as required. They participate in physical and rescue skills training, perform general maintenance tasks, and other related duties as required. Lifeguards must be strong swimmers.

Hours of work are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days per week, for a total of 40 hours. Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory. The minimum age is 16 for lifeguards and 18 for lifeguard supervisors.

The final deadline to apply is June 17.

To apply, head here: Lifeguard Program (ct.gov) For more information, contact Sarah Battistini at sarah.battistini@ct.gov or call 860-418-5958.

