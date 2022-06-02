Twenty Towns
Family spots whale breaching the water south of Groton

Tristan and Jennifer Klinger Jordan captured video of a whale not far from Stonington.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A family saw a rare sight off the coast of Connecticut.

Tristan and Jennifer Klingler Jordan said they recorded pictures and video of a whale breaching the water just south of Race Rock Lighthouse near Fisher’s Island, NY.

The lighthouse is located to the south of Groton.

The Jordans posted the photos to a community forum on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

