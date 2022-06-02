Former Hamden teacher accused of having sex with student

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A former Hamden teacher is accused of having sex with a student.

Authorities said on November 10, 2021, Hamden police received a report that inappropriate text messages were sent between a teacher and a group of students between the ages of 12 and 13.

The text messages were to a group of students at the Booker T. Washington Academy on Circular Avenue.

Police identified the teacher as Dominique Maynard, 27, of New Haven.

A police investigation found that Maynard sent inappropriate text messages to a group of students, including a 13-year-old male.

“The investigation also determined that Maynard engaged in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old student, on more than one occasion, at the school,” Hamden police said.

Maynard is charged with four counts of sexual assault in the second degree and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court June 3.

The school released a statement on the arrest:

We know it’ll be a long road to recovery but for us, this arrest means the investigation found credence in our initial complaint,” said John A. Taylor, Executive Director of Booker T. Washington Academy. “When we first discovered the misconduct, we acted quickly to alert authorities and took the proper steps to secure our scholars’ well-being by being transparent and working to assist in the investigation. All along, our primary focus remained on the safety of every scholar enrolled in our academy. With this most recent development, we will continue to work together with our scholars, their families, and the Booker T. Washington staff to ensure our parents continue to have confidence in our commitment to the safety of our community.

