Gas leak impacts customers on Park Street in Hartford

A gas system was damaged on Park Street in Hartford the morning of June 2.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gas system was damaged on a busy street in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Connecticut Natural Gas crews were called to Park Street.

“There was third-party damage to the gas system on Park Street in Hartford,” said Gage Frank, corporate communications manager for Connecticut, Avangrid. “CNG crews are currently working to restore service to those affected customers.”

The location was near the Parkville Market.

