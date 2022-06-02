Gun violence awareness rallies happening across the state tonight

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Mass shootings across the country are pushing people to take a stand. They want to prevent their town or city from becoming the next site of a tragedy.

In Connecticut, rallies are happening Thursday night ahead of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is Friday.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is not a new observance.

It started in Chicago in 2015. This year’s observance came on the heels of three major mass shootings in the U.S.

South Windsor is holding its rally Thursday night, a day early, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Organizers said they will remember those lost to gun violence by wearing orange and talking about prevention efforts at every level.

Communities in Connecticut continue to speak out and demand an end to gun violence.

In addition to South Windsor, people in New Haven will also rally on Thursday night.

Both communities joined a nationwide movement that has asked lawmakers to do more.

“This president has done more executive actions at this point than any other president, but it’s not up to him alone,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “He cannot do this alone.”

On the national level, the tragedies in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX sparked proposals in the House of Representatives that would raise the age for buying a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers also want to make it a federal offense to make or possess a high-capacity magazine, and they want to establish grants to buy back existing magazines.

However, Republican leaders in the Senate argue that the guns are not the problem.

“It seems to be there are two broad categories that underscore the problem, mental illness and school safety,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican, Senate minority leader.

Connecticut’s two senators, Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, have been very vocal on the issue. Both said they will speak at New Haven’s rally Thursday night on the city Green at 6 p.m.

