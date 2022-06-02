I-84 east congested in Cheshire following tractor trailer fire
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound was congested for more than 5 miles on Thursday morning because of a tractor trailer fire.
The Department of Transportation said the fire was between exits 26 and 27 in Cheshire.
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, the right and center lanes were closed.
However, traffic was backed up 5.3 miles between exits 23 and 27.
The fire was first reported just before 6:40 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.