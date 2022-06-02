Twenty Towns
I-91 north congested in Meriden following vehicle fire

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 north was briefly closed in Meriden because of vehicle fire.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the fire was reported between exits 15 and 16 just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

As of 7:50 a.m., the right and center lanes were closed.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

