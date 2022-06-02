New Haven works to get guns off the streets

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - In New Haven, the city says it continues to make progress in getting guns off the street.

While shootings are down year to date and the number of guns seized is up, New Haven Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson hopes to see that trend continue, and so do others.

“Yesterday afternoon I was in front of the police department with one of our Lieutenants and someone approached us, about some anonymous information regarding a person selling ghost guns in the city, so we’re starting to get a lot of community engagement, involvement on this,” said Jacobson.

Today, the Elm City provided an update to a number of recent shootings, including this one when 23 rounds were fired off outside a New Haven school during dismissal.

After first arresting 19-year-old Natquan Swan on gun charges in April, police have now charged him in connection to the shooting.

“The number of guns that we are seizing is frightening and something we all need to do much more work on,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Since the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month, Jacobson says they’ve seized a total of 18 guns.

“That’s a small, two-week period of time where we saw an uptick in violence, but the men and women of this police department were able to make significant, quick, speedy seizures of these weapons to help stop retaliation,” said Jacobson.

They’re seeing more and more ghost guns, which are hard to trace.

They found two in a car on maple street, another in the Dwight Chapel Neighborhood, and a teenager with one on Weybosset Street.

The city says this time last year, they had only seized one ghost gun, this year, that number is already up to 19.

“The reality is we’re just not seeing the progress on the national level to address gun violence and I speak to you with deep concern, because the number of guns we’re taking off the street is both a testament to the work being done by the NHPD and just the fact that there are more guns out there,” said Elicker.

