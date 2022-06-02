New Milford adding more school security officers

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The town of New Milford is looking to make things safer when kids return to school in the fall.

The town plans on adding more armed school security officers.

New Milford is looking to fill the openings with three retired police officers.

While the expansion has been in the works for some time, after what happened in Uvalde, bolstering security has been a priority for everyone.

A day after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto promised to improve school security by increasing patrols, like many other towns and cities did across the state.

“The patrol division makes patrols through the areas very often. We do certain types of training to not only try to prevent these problems but to react when they do happen,” said Cerruto.

Aside from school resource officers, New Milford Public Schools have had armed security officers for the last two years.

“We have retired officers that are in some schools, that are in some schools as well,” said New Milford Mayor Pete Bass.

Eyewitness News asked the school district how many there are and how they’re stationed at schools and is still waiting for those specifics.

Eliza Peery graduated from New Milford High School two years ago.

She remembers when school security officers were first implemented.

She said they did make her feel safer.

“When I went to New Milford, it was like, they did a really good job with keeping the doors locked and making sure nobody got in,” said Peery.

The New Milford Board of Education is having a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night to address school security.

