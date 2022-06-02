Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Strawberry season is here

Strawberry season underway
By Connor Lewis
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - June is here and so is strawberry season!

The berries are starting to turn red on Connecticut farms. Meteorologist Connor Lewis took a visit to Cavanna’s farm in Glastonbury to see how the strawberries are coming together.

“Overall, the weather has been good this season! The warm and humid weather has given the strawberries a kick start and the farm opened about a week earlier than last year, said Lewis.

Cavanna’s farm is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 5pm, weather permitting. Unlike last year, the farmers have been irrigating the strawberries because of the relatively low amount of may rainy days.

Catherine Cavanna, owner of Carvanna Farm, told us her favorite way to enjoy a harvest.

“Strawberry daiquiris! Good answer good answer. I use frozen lime concentrate, strawberries, a little sugar, ice, and of course, rum.”

The farm anticipates a busy weekend with the perfect weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Town sign in Deep River vandalized with racist slurs
VIDEO: Town sign in Deep River vandalized with racist slurs
Former Hamden teacher accused of having sex with student
VIDEO: Former Hamden teacher accused of having sex with student
State diesel tax expected to go up in July
I-TEAM: State diesel tax expected to go up in July
In New Haven, the city says it continues to make progress in getting guns off the street.
New Haven works to get guns off the streets