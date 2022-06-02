Strawberry season is here

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - June is here and so is strawberry season!

The berries are starting to turn red on Connecticut farms. Meteorologist Connor Lewis took a visit to Cavanna’s farm in Glastonbury to see how the strawberries are coming together.

“Overall, the weather has been good this season! The warm and humid weather has given the strawberries a kick start and the farm opened about a week earlier than last year, said Lewis.

Cavanna’s farm is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 5pm, weather permitting. Unlike last year, the farmers have been irrigating the strawberries because of the relatively low amount of may rainy days.

Catherine Cavanna, owner of Carvanna Farm, told us her favorite way to enjoy a harvest.

“Strawberry daiquiris! Good answer good answer. I use frozen lime concentrate, strawberries, a little sugar, ice, and of course, rum.”

The farm anticipates a busy weekend with the perfect weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.